World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,121 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises 2.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.64% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $51,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 674.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $8,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $100.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

