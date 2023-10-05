WJ Interests LLC Buys Shares of 15,864 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Broadstone Net Lease makes up about 0.2% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE BNL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 198,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

