Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Stock Position Reduced by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC cut its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up 6.7% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned 0.19% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1,303.9% during the first quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 195,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 181,892 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

BATS TYA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,114 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

