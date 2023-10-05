Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 108.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $11.73 on Thursday, hitting $445.44. 60,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

