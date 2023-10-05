Austin Asset Management Co Inc Invests $245,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 317,421 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

