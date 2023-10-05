Austin Asset Management Co Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,293,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,098. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

