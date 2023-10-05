Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,943. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

