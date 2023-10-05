Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 36,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.