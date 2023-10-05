Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 95,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 12 month low of $87.19 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

