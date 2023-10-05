Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.53 and a 200 day moving average of $384.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

