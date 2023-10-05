Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 7.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. 76,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.