2,366 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Bought by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,653. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $307.68.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

