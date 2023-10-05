Newport Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 0.8% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.13. 1,086,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.