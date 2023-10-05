Newport Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 310,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,024. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

