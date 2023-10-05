Newport Capital Group LLC Invests $419,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Unum Group by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,920,000 after buying an additional 646,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

