Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,302 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.68. 954,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

