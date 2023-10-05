3,283 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.05. 1,182,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,878. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

