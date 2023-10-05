Breakwater Capital Group Has $579,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 158,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

