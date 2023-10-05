Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,564. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $351.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.