Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,241,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,637,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

