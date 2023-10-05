Newport Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 6.5% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.97. The stock had a trading volume of 159,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

