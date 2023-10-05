Breakwater Capital Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,784,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,818,000 after buying an additional 304,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 144,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,552. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

