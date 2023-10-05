Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.8 %

NXN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.