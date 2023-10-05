Breakwater Capital Group Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.63. 197,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.68. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $203.23 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

