Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,868 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. 754,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,977. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.