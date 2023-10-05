Guidance Point Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. 132,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,726. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

