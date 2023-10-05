Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 139 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

