F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Insider Buying Activity

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 17,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 187,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Specifically, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

