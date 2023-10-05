Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $34.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Oddity Tech traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 241011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODD

Oddity Tech Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.