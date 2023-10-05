Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,888 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 502% compared to the typical volume of 480 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Delek US alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -116.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.