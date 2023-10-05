Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after buying an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after buying an additional 1,099,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 415,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,100. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.