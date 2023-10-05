Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $169,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $568.24. The company had a trading volume of 258,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

