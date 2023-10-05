Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,689 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 305 call options.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 487,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SID. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Get Free Report

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

