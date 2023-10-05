Monster Beverage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,973 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 2,683 call options.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,339. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

