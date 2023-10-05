Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Decreased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 132,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

