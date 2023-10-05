Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

