IRON Financial LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $160.93 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $433.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average is $154.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

