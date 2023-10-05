OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.20.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $897.87. 84,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,480. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $932.58 and its 200-day moving average is $920.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $705.71 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

