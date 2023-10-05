Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

KMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,813,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.