OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $258,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.01. 283,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,325. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

