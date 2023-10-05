SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,096. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.