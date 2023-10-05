SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Trimmed by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 10.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $22,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,046,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $109.93. 5,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $92.20 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

