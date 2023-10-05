Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 1.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.61% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

SYLD traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $59.69. 87,888 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

