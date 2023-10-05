Breakwater Capital Group Has $10.18 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,769. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

