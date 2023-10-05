Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,263 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $98,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,257. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

