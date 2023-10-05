eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 216,843 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.45% of eBay worth $106,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

