Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346,959 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $123,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.7 %

VIV stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 148,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,853. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0273 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

