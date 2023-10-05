Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,387 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Hershey worth $151,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.91. 449,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $194.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

