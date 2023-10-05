Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 1.1% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 158,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter.

PXF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

