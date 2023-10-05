iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWB traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $231.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,204. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average of $236.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

